Phone Divorce Sparks Legal Action Against Man in Dowry Dispute

A legal case has been initiated against a man accused of divorcing his wife over the phone, assaulting her, and making dowry demands, police revealed on Saturday.

Shahul Hameed, from Edakkulam, has charges filed against him following claims by his 21-year-old wife from Naduvattam. The complainant reported physical and mental abuse sparked by dowry requests.

Married in 2021, the couple's troubles reportedly began soon after. Legal action includes the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act and IPC sections for cruelty against married women. Authorities are pressing ahead with investigations.

