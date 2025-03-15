Left Menu

Phone Divorce Sparks Legal Action Against Man in Dowry Dispute

A man from Edakkulam faces legal action after allegedly divorcing his wife over the phone, assaulting her, and demanding dowry. The woman claims abuse since their 2021 marriage, prompting police to file charges under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act and various IPC sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 15-03-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A legal case has been initiated against a man accused of divorcing his wife over the phone, assaulting her, and making dowry demands, police revealed on Saturday.

Shahul Hameed, from Edakkulam, has charges filed against him following claims by his 21-year-old wife from Naduvattam. The complainant reported physical and mental abuse sparked by dowry requests.

Married in 2021, the couple's troubles reportedly began soon after. Legal action includes the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act and IPC sections for cruelty against married women. Authorities are pressing ahead with investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

