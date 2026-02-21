Left Menu

Kota Cinema Faces Legal Action Over Alleged Misleading Runtime

The Kota Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has issued a notice to Cinepolis Fun Cinema for alleged service deficiencies and unfair trade practices, following a complaint by lawyer Sujeet Swami. The complaint claims misleading film runtime due to excessive advertisements, seeking a refund and compensation for damages.

  • Country:
  • India

The Kota Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has taken legal steps against a popular cinema hall for allegedly flouting consumer rights. Officials have issued a notice to Cinepolis Fun Cinema after a formal complaint was lodged by local lawyer Sujeet Swami.

Swami's complaints highlight discrepancies between advertised and actual film runtimes due to the inclusion of excessive commercials. He alleges that this practice misleads consumers and disrupts the viewing experience, amounting to a service deficiency.

The commission has given the cinema until March 30 to respond. The complaint seeks a ticket refund, compensation for inconvenience, and damages for misleading representations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

