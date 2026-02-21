Land Scam Unveiled: Fraudster Faces Legal Action

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Crime Branch's Special Crime Wing has taken decisive action against a fraudulent land sale. On Saturday, a chargesheet was filed against Rajinder Singh Manhas, accused of deceiving a buyer by pretending to sell land in Purkhoo-Domana, officials revealed.

The scam traces back to a 2022 agreement in which Manhas accepted a 2 lakh INR advance on a supposed 12.50 lakh INR land deal without any legal claim to the property. Investigations confirmed the lack of ownership, despite the execution of sale agreements.

Authorities warn the public against prepaying for land without proper verification of ownership and seller legitimacy, highlighting the importance of due diligence in property transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)