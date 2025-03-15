Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Ukraine and Russia Clash Near Strategic Border Regions

Ukrainian and Russian forces continue to clash in Russia's Kursk region, while threats loom over Ukraine's Sumy region. Despite claims of being surrounded, Ukraine denies encirclement, preparing for potential new attacks. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts face challenges with Russia prolonging the conflict.

Updated: 15-03-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 22:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian troops are engaged in ongoing battles with Russian and North Korean forces in the contested Kursk region, amid looming threats of a fresh assault on the Sumy region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned on Saturday.

While military analysts suggest Russia is on the verge of expelling Ukrainian forces from their longstanding base in western Russia, Zelenskiy reassures that Kyiv's troops remain unencircled. In response to Russian military buildup near Kursk, Ukraine is wary of Moscow's potential intentions on Sumy.

Diplomatic efforts remain strained as Russian President Vladimir Putin supports a limited ceasefire proposal. Simultaneously, Ukraine aims to develop its defense industry with new weaponry, like the long-range Neptune missile. The evolving situation continues to challenge international allies and the prospects for peace.

