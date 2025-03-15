Left Menu

Tragic Fall: Young Life Lost in Residential Accident

A 13-year-old boy tragically lost his life after falling from the fifth floor of his home in Math Residency, early Saturday morning. The incident was promptly reported, with police citing Section 194 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations into the accident are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 15-03-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 22:36 IST
  • India

A tragic accident in the city has led to the death of a 13-year-old boy, who fell from the fifth-floor of Math Residency, opposite Mount Carmel Central School. This unfortunate incident occurred early on Saturday morning.

Despite quick efforts to rush the severely injured boy to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. The family and community are left mourning the loss.

The police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

