Tragic Fall: Young Life Lost in Residential Accident

A tragic accident in the city has led to the death of a 13-year-old boy, who fell from the fifth-floor of Math Residency, opposite Mount Carmel Central School. This unfortunate incident occurred early on Saturday morning.

Despite quick efforts to rush the severely injured boy to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. The family and community are left mourning the loss.

The police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)