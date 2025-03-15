Tribal Tensions Lead to Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic turn of events in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district, tribal tensions erupted into violence, leading to the deaths of two individuals, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with the police force.

The chaos unfolded in Gadra village, approximately 25 kilometers from Mauganj's district headquarters. The violence initiated after a tribal group allegedly kidnapped a man named Sunny Dwivedi, suspecting him of killing a tribal, Ashok Kumar, months earlier.

As police intervened, they were met with aggression, leading to further casualties and injuries. Authorities have detained five individuals in connection with the violence and have heavily deployed forces to stabilize the situation, while public order measures have been enforced to prevent further unrest.

