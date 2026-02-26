Bengaluru Director's Ordeal: 11 Arrested in Kidnapping Drama
Eleven individuals, including a female actor, were arrested for the alleged kidnapping and assault of a Kannada film director. The director, embroiled in a financial dispute, was lured under pretenses, kidnapped, assaulted, and robbed of valuables. Police secured the accused and further investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a gripping turn of events, Bengaluru police arrested eleven individuals, including a female actor, on charges of kidnapping and brutally assaulting a Kannada film director. The case unveiled after the victim filed a complaint at the Adugodi police station earlier this month.
The complainant, director T A Anish, reported a financial dispute stemming from his yet-to-be-released film 'Jeevanada Bhashe.' After relocating from Bengaluru to Mumbai, Anish was lured back under the guise of selling his car, only to face confinement and violence orchestrated by the alleged perpetrators.
Among the seized evidence are mobile phones, gold ornaments, and cash linked to the crime. The arrested individuals, now in custody, are awaiting further legal proceedings as investigations continue to unravel the complexities of this case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- film director
- kidnapping
- arrest
- Kannada cinema
- assault
- crime
- investigation
- police
- Adugodi
ALSO READ
Russia's Relentless Assault: Ukraine's Energy and Railways Under Siege
Rajasthan Man's Quest for Missing SUV Leads to Assault and Robbery in Bengaluru
Probe into Baramati plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar being conducted in professional manner: Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department.
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi: Protest Becoming 'Crime' in India
Overnight Assault: Russia Targets Ukraine's Energy Sector