Bengaluru Director's Ordeal: 11 Arrested in Kidnapping Drama

Eleven individuals, including a female actor, were arrested for the alleged kidnapping and assault of a Kannada film director. The director, embroiled in a financial dispute, was lured under pretenses, kidnapped, assaulted, and robbed of valuables. Police secured the accused and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:44 IST
Bengaluru Director's Ordeal: 11 Arrested in Kidnapping Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping turn of events, Bengaluru police arrested eleven individuals, including a female actor, on charges of kidnapping and brutally assaulting a Kannada film director. The case unveiled after the victim filed a complaint at the Adugodi police station earlier this month.

The complainant, director T A Anish, reported a financial dispute stemming from his yet-to-be-released film 'Jeevanada Bhashe.' After relocating from Bengaluru to Mumbai, Anish was lured back under the guise of selling his car, only to face confinement and violence orchestrated by the alleged perpetrators.

Among the seized evidence are mobile phones, gold ornaments, and cash linked to the crime. The arrested individuals, now in custody, are awaiting further legal proceedings as investigations continue to unravel the complexities of this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

