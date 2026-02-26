Bengaluru Director's Ordeal: 11 Arrested in Kidnapping Drama

In a gripping turn of events, Bengaluru police arrested eleven individuals, including a female actor, on charges of kidnapping and brutally assaulting a Kannada film director. The case unveiled after the victim filed a complaint at the Adugodi police station earlier this month.

The complainant, director T A Anish, reported a financial dispute stemming from his yet-to-be-released film 'Jeevanada Bhashe.' After relocating from Bengaluru to Mumbai, Anish was lured back under the guise of selling his car, only to face confinement and violence orchestrated by the alleged perpetrators.

Among the seized evidence are mobile phones, gold ornaments, and cash linked to the crime. The arrested individuals, now in custody, are awaiting further legal proceedings as investigations continue to unravel the complexities of this case.

