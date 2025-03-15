Legal Battle Over Wartime Law: Venezuelan Deportations Temporarily Halted

In a significant legal development, a federal judge has temporarily blocked the U.S. government from deporting a group of Venezuelans. This decision came after two non-profit organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), filed a lawsuit on Saturday.

The lawsuit was premised on concerns that President Donald Trump might invoke the Aliens Enemies Act of 1798, a wartime law traditionally used only during conflict periods, to expedite the deportation of undocumented migrants. Such a move would be unprecedented and illegal, according to the plaintiffs, given the act's historical context.

Chief Judge James Boasberg of the District of Columbia federal court issued the order, citing urgent circumstances. The government has already appealed the decision, and hearings continue. Meanwhile, the ACLU aims to extend the restraining order beyond the initial five Venezuelans.

(With inputs from agencies.)