Legal Battle Over Wartime Law: Venezuelan Deportations Temporarily Halted

A federal judge temporarily blocked the U.S. government from deporting Venezuelans after the ACLU and Democracy Forward sued, fearing the wartime Aliens Enemies Act could be invoked. The court granted a restraining order for 14 days, delaying deportations while further hearings are scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 23:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal development, a federal judge has temporarily blocked the U.S. government from deporting a group of Venezuelans. This decision came after two non-profit organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), filed a lawsuit on Saturday.

The lawsuit was premised on concerns that President Donald Trump might invoke the Aliens Enemies Act of 1798, a wartime law traditionally used only during conflict periods, to expedite the deportation of undocumented migrants. Such a move would be unprecedented and illegal, according to the plaintiffs, given the act's historical context.

Chief Judge James Boasberg of the District of Columbia federal court issued the order, citing urgent circumstances. The government has already appealed the decision, and hearings continue. Meanwhile, the ACLU aims to extend the restraining order beyond the initial five Venezuelans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

