Amit Shah's Strategic Northeastern Tour: Reviewing Legal Reforms and Strengthening Ties

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is engaging in pivotal discussions with Northeastern state leaders, focusing on the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which succeeds the Indian Penal Code in these regions. This high-stakes meeting occurs after Shah's eventful weekend in Mizoram, where he participated in an Assam Rifles program.

Shah's schedule includes a keynote address at the 57th annual conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in Kokrajhar, notable as ABSU played a significant role in the historic Bodo Peace Accord five years ago. His visit highlights ongoing commitments to peace and progress in the region.

The meeting in Guwahati with Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, and Sikkim's leadership will assess each state's progress under the BNS. Manipur's representation remains uncertain due to its current governance challenges. Shah's tour underscores strategic regional involvement and governance reform advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)