Abandoned by Aid: Ivory Coast Villages Face Extremist Threat Alone

In the heart of Ivory Coast, the village of Kimbirila-Nord stands at a critical juncture. Once a beneficiary of substantial US aid aimed at countering extremism, it now grapples with the void left by the withdrawal of foreign support.

Following attacks by jihadis in a neighboring Malian community and the establishment of a militant base along the border, the village had hoped for continued assistance. But US foreign aid cuts under the Trump administration have left Kimbirila-Nord vulnerable, as violence escalates in the Sahel region, pushing refugees into the Ivory Coast.

Local leaders express concerns about the increased susceptibility to extremist influence. The loss of funding has undermined programs crucial for providing job training and facilitating information sharing among communities. As regional violence persists, the need for comprehensive support becomes even more urgent to prevent the spread of extremism.

