Abandoned by Aid: Ivory Coast Villages Face Extremist Threat Alone

The village of Kimbirila-Nord in Ivory Coast, once bolstered by US aid to combat extremism, now faces challenges as funding has been withdrawn. The absence of support endangers local counterterrorism efforts and pushes the border community to rely on its resilience against threats from extremist groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kimbirila-Nord | Updated: 16-03-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:27 IST
In the heart of Ivory Coast, the village of Kimbirila-Nord stands at a critical juncture. Once a beneficiary of substantial US aid aimed at countering extremism, it now grapples with the void left by the withdrawal of foreign support.

Following attacks by jihadis in a neighboring Malian community and the establishment of a militant base along the border, the village had hoped for continued assistance. But US foreign aid cuts under the Trump administration have left Kimbirila-Nord vulnerable, as violence escalates in the Sahel region, pushing refugees into the Ivory Coast.

Local leaders express concerns about the increased susceptibility to extremist influence. The loss of funding has undermined programs crucial for providing job training and facilitating information sharing among communities. As regional violence persists, the need for comprehensive support becomes even more urgent to prevent the spread of extremism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

