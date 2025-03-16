Tragic Discovery: Workers Found Dead in Oil Processing Mill

In a disturbing incident, two workers have been discovered deceased in a tank at a soybean oil processing mill in Betul district, Madhya Pradesh, as police reported on Sunday.

The discovery was made on Saturday night, leaving authorities puzzled since the cause of death remains under investigation.

Dayaram Narware and Kailash Pankar, the workers in question, were operating machines during the 4 pm to 12 midnight shift. A search was launched when they were reported missing, leading to the grim discovery inside the tank.

