Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Workers Found Dead in Oil Processing Mill

Two workers at a soybean oil processing mill in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district were found dead in a tank. The cause of their deaths is yet to be determined. The workers, identified as Dayaram Narware and Kailash Pankar, were on a late-night shift when they went missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 16-03-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 12:57 IST
Tragic Discovery: Workers Found Dead in Oil Processing Mill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident, two workers have been discovered deceased in a tank at a soybean oil processing mill in Betul district, Madhya Pradesh, as police reported on Sunday.

The discovery was made on Saturday night, leaving authorities puzzled since the cause of death remains under investigation.

Dayaram Narware and Kailash Pankar, the workers in question, were operating machines during the 4 pm to 12 midnight shift. A search was launched when they were reported missing, leading to the grim discovery inside the tank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025