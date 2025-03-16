Tragic Discovery: Workers Found Dead in Oil Processing Mill
Two workers at a soybean oil processing mill in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district were found dead in a tank. The cause of their deaths is yet to be determined. The workers, identified as Dayaram Narware and Kailash Pankar, were on a late-night shift when they went missing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 16-03-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 12:57 IST
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident, two workers have been discovered deceased in a tank at a soybean oil processing mill in Betul district, Madhya Pradesh, as police reported on Sunday.
The discovery was made on Saturday night, leaving authorities puzzled since the cause of death remains under investigation.
Dayaram Narware and Kailash Pankar, the workers in question, were operating machines during the 4 pm to 12 midnight shift. A search was launched when they were reported missing, leading to the grim discovery inside the tank.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident
Tragic Incident in Shillong: Restaurant Employee Arrested for Colleague's Murder
Global Nuclear Security Challenges Persist: 147 Incidents Reported in 2024, IAEA Urges Stronger Oversight
Sabotage Suspected in Gotland Water Pump Incident
Dog Dispute Escalates to Assault Incident in Thane