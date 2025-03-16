Left Menu

Mysterious Grenade-like Object Targets YouTube Influencer's Home in Jalandhar

In Jalandhar, Punjab, police reported an unidentified assailant hurled a grenade-like object at a YouTube influencer's house. Fortunately, it did not explode, leaving no damage. This follows recent explosive incidents, including one at an Amritsar temple, raising concerns about rising violence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-03-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 13:20 IST
Mysterious Grenade-like Object Targets YouTube Influencer's Home in Jalandhar
  • Country:
  • India

A grenade-like object was reportedly thrown at a YouTube influencer's residence in Punjab's Jalandhar district by unidentified attackers, as confirmed by the police on Sunday.

Although no explosion occurred, leaving the household intact, authorities remain on high alert. "We discovered a round metallic item resembling a grenade, but further investigation is required to confirm its nature," stated Jalandhar Rural Superintendent of Police Jasroop Kaur Batth to PTI.

The incident follows a recent explosion near an Amritsar temple, where a motorcycle rider launched an explosive device, damaging the temple. There have been numerous explosions targeting police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur recently, but this marks the first temple attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025