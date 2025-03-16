Mysterious Grenade-like Object Targets YouTube Influencer's Home in Jalandhar
In Jalandhar, Punjab, police reported an unidentified assailant hurled a grenade-like object at a YouTube influencer's house. Fortunately, it did not explode, leaving no damage. This follows recent explosive incidents, including one at an Amritsar temple, raising concerns about rising violence in the region.
A grenade-like object was reportedly thrown at a YouTube influencer's residence in Punjab's Jalandhar district by unidentified attackers, as confirmed by the police on Sunday.
Although no explosion occurred, leaving the household intact, authorities remain on high alert. "We discovered a round metallic item resembling a grenade, but further investigation is required to confirm its nature," stated Jalandhar Rural Superintendent of Police Jasroop Kaur Batth to PTI.
The incident follows a recent explosion near an Amritsar temple, where a motorcycle rider launched an explosive device, damaging the temple. There have been numerous explosions targeting police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur recently, but this marks the first temple attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
