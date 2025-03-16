Left Menu

Empowering Justice: 'Legal Aid on Wheels' Drives Legal Assistance to the Marginalized

The 'Legal Aid on Wheels' initiative by the NGO 'Dard se Humdard Tak' aims to provide free legal assistance, especially to senior citizens and marginalized communities in Mumbai and Pune. The van, staffed with lawyers and para-legal volunteers, travels to those in need, offering support and raising awareness on legal rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 13:32 IST
A local NGO has initiated 'Legal Aid on Wheels' to extend legal assistance to marginalized communities and senior citizens in Mumbai and surrounding areas. The service, operated from a van staffed with lawyers and para-legal volunteers, aims to bridge the legal support gap and raise legal rights awareness.

Advocate Prakash Salsingikar, founder of 'Dard se Humdard Tak', highlights that this initiative provides a unique learning opportunity for law students and ensures that vulnerable populations receive timely support. Several cases, such as domestic abuse and unresolved disputes, have already been addressed, showcasing the initiative's impact.

With over 80 issues tackled in recent outreach efforts, the project continues to gain momentum, even covering distinct cases like domestic violence in Pune's Kasba Peth area. Advocate Sunita Khandale emphasizes the project's ongoing mission to expand its reach and assistance to more individuals in need.

