Massive Meth Seizure in India's Northeast: A Blow to Drug Cartels

A major drug bust in Imphal and Guwahati led to the seizure of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 88 crore and the arrest of four cartel members. This operation, lauded by Home Minister Amit Shah, showcases India's aggressive stance against drug trafficking, especially in the vulnerable Northeastern region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 13:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough against drug trafficking, authorities in Imphal and Guwahati have seized methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 88 crore, arresting four individuals linked to an international drug cartel.

Home Minister Amit Shah, touting the achievement, affirmed the Modi government's commitment to creating a drug-free India by intensifying crackdowns nationwide.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has bolstered the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Northeastern region, which is vulnerable to drug trafficking due to geographical factors, to counteract the rising tide of synthetic drug movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

