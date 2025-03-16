Left Menu

Tragedy in Lattakia: Explosive Legacy of Syria's Conflict Persists

An explosion from leftover ordnance in Lattakia, Syria, resulted in the collapse of a building, killing over a dozen people. The White Helmets reported 16 dead and 18 injured. The incident highlights ongoing threats from unexploded devices amidst rising violence and retaliation against the Alawite community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 16-03-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 13:58 IST
  • Syria

In Lattakia, Syria, an explosion stemming from leftover ordnance has tragically claimed the lives of more than a dozen individuals. The building collapse, sparked by the explosion, killed 16 people and injured 18 others, as reported by the Syrian Civil Defence group known as the White Helmets.

The disaster in the coastal city underscores the persistent threat posed by unexploded devices from Syria's 13-year-long conflict. The United Nations reported previously that over 1,400 unexploded devices have been safely neutralized, and many regions remain contaminated with dangerous ordnance.

The incident comes amidst a surge in violence in Lattakia, further complicated by retaliatory attacks on the Alawite community following government actions against insurgents. More than 1,000 have perished in recent clashes and revenge killings, shedding light on the fragile peace in this war-torn area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

