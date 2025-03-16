Holi Celebration Turns Chaotic at Lalbagh Gardens
A clash between two groups of Nepali citizens during Holi celebrations at Lalbagh Botanical Gardens caused panic among visitors. The altercation, which was captured on video and went viral, led to police intervention and the arrest of three individuals involved in the brawl.
Chaos erupted at Lalbagh Botanical Gardens during a Holi celebration when two groups reportedly clashed, creating fear among the visitors. Police confirmed the incident, which took place atop Lalbagh rock, resulted in multiple arrests.
A video of the altercation within Siddapura police station limits quickly spread on social media, raising public concern about safety in communal spaces. The clash involved participants throwing colors during Holi, which escalated into a physical confrontation involving sticks and water bottles.
The situation was brought under control by local and reserve police, following initial intervention by Horticulture Department officials. Following the incident, three arrests were made, with ongoing efforts to apprehend other individuals involved.
