Mangaluru Police's Major Drug Heist: Largest MDMA Seizure in State's History

Mangaluru Police seized over 37 kg of MDMA valued at Rs 75 crore, marking the state's largest drug haul. Two South African nationals were arrested in Bengaluru. The operation traced back to a bust six months prior and uncovered an international drug network, leading to multiple arrests and contraband seizures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 16-03-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 16:20 IST
  • India

Mangaluru Police have made a significant breakthrough by seizing over 37 kg of MDMA, valued at Rs 75 crore, making it the largest drug haul in Karnataka's history. A senior police official confirmed that two South African nationals were apprehended in Bengaluru as part of this well-coordinated operation.

According to Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal, the operation followed an earlier arrest of Haider Ali in Pumpwell, Mangaluru, where 15 grams of MDMA were confiscated. Further investigations led to the arrest of Nigerian national Peter in Bengaluru, revealing an international drug network using air routes between Delhi and Bengaluru.

The Central Crime Branch arrested Bamba Fant and Abigail Adonis in Bengaluru, where MDMA, cash, and mobile phones were found. Authorities believe these individuals supplied drugs to Nigerian peddlers, using forged documents for travel. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah praised the operation, emphasizing his government's commitment to eradicating drug networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

