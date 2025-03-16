Left Menu

New Criminal Laws in Focus: NE Leaders' Meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a high-level meeting in Guwahati with Northeastern state leaders to review the implementation of three new criminal laws: BNSS, BNS, and BSA. Representatives from seven states participated, discussing police, prison reforms, and legal processes, aiming to enhance law enforcement and judicial efficiency in the region.

Updated: 16-03-2025 18:03 IST
In a pivotal meeting in Guwahati, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took charge of discussions on the implementation of three newly introduced criminal laws across Northeastern India. The summit witnessed participation from seven state chief ministers and several top police officials, focusing on laws BNSS, BNS, and BSA.

As President's rule prevails in Manipur, its Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla represented the state. Throughout the meeting, significant attention was paid to improving policing, legal procedures, and judicial delivery within the region, underscoring the central government's commitment to robust law enforcement reforms.

A key moment in the proceedings was the launch of the book 'New Criminal Laws: Standard Operating Procedures and Rules' by Shah. The gathering, which included final insights from BPR&D Director General Rajeev Kumar Sharma, paved the way for pivotal discussions on enhancing the implementation of these critical laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

