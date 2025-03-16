New Criminal Laws in Focus: NE Leaders' Meet

In a pivotal meeting in Guwahati, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took charge of discussions on the implementation of three newly introduced criminal laws across Northeastern India. The summit witnessed participation from seven state chief ministers and several top police officials, focusing on laws BNSS, BNS, and BSA.

As President's rule prevails in Manipur, its Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla represented the state. Throughout the meeting, significant attention was paid to improving policing, legal procedures, and judicial delivery within the region, underscoring the central government's commitment to robust law enforcement reforms.

A key moment in the proceedings was the launch of the book 'New Criminal Laws: Standard Operating Procedures and Rules' by Shah. The gathering, which included final insights from BPR&D Director General Rajeev Kumar Sharma, paved the way for pivotal discussions on enhancing the implementation of these critical laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)