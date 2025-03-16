Tragic Incident in Balasore: Woman Allegedly Raped by Relative

In a distressing incident over the weekend, a 21-year-old woman in Odisha's Balasore district was allegedly raped by a relative while her husband was under the influence of alcohol, according to police reports. The shocking event unfolded on Saturday evening in a village under the Jaleswar police station jurisdiction.

The woman, married for nearly six months, was in the company of her husband and his relative, visiting the local market to modify her Aadhaar card. As they made their way back, both the accused and her husband indulged in alcohol, leaving the victim vulnerable.

The accused, also the woman's neighbor, allegedly exploited her husband's inebriated state, taking her to a secluded area where he raped her before fleeing the scene. Locals subsequently discovered the victim and brought her to a hospital. Authorities have registered a case and are diligently working to apprehend the absconding offender. A medical examination of the victim has been completed, said Dilip Kumar Sahu, Jaleswar's sub-divisional police officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)