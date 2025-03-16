Collision at Mini Secretariat Chowk: Five Injured in Himachal Pradesh

In a significant road accident near Mini Secretariat Chowk, Himachal Pradesh, five individuals sustained injuries following a collision between their car and a canter truck early Sunday morning, law enforcement reported.

The injured, identified as Ashraf Mohammad, Basa Bibi, Nek Mohammad, Changi Bibi, and Janaib Mohammad, are all residents of Dhusara village within the district. The mishap occurred around 1:45 am when the car driver lost control, leading to the collision, according to police statements.

Local villagers and police teams swiftly provided aid, transporting the injured to a nearby medical facility. Ashraf and Basa Bibi were further referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh for advanced treatment. Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh confirmed that an investigation to determine the accident's cause is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)