Collision at Mini Secretariat Chowk: Five Injured in Himachal Pradesh

Five people were injured in a car and canter truck collision near Mini Secretariat Chowk, Himachal Pradesh. The injured individuals, from Dhusara village, were taken to a medical facility. Two were referred to a specialized institute in Chandigarh. A police investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 16-03-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 19:57 IST
In a significant road accident near Mini Secretariat Chowk, Himachal Pradesh, five individuals sustained injuries following a collision between their car and a canter truck early Sunday morning, law enforcement reported.

The injured, identified as Ashraf Mohammad, Basa Bibi, Nek Mohammad, Changi Bibi, and Janaib Mohammad, are all residents of Dhusara village within the district. The mishap occurred around 1:45 am when the car driver lost control, leading to the collision, according to police statements.

Local villagers and police teams swiftly provided aid, transporting the injured to a nearby medical facility. Ashraf and Basa Bibi were further referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh for advanced treatment. Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh confirmed that an investigation to determine the accident's cause is currently underway.

