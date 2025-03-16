Left Menu

Erdogan and Trump Discuss Path to Peace: Uniting for Stability

Turkish President Erdogan and U.S. President Trump discussed efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war and restore Syrian stability. Erdogan highlighted support for Trump's initiatives, the importance of lifting Syrian sanctions, and addressing U.S.-Turkey disputes over military cooperation and terrorism.

Updated: 16-03-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 20:31 IST
Erdogan

In a recent phone call, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump focused on efforts to bring an end to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, while also aiming to stabilize Syria, according to Turkish officials.

Erdogan expressed support for Trump's robust initiatives to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war, advocating for a just and lasting peace. He emphasized the need for a collaborative approach to lift sanctions on Syria, which he believes will stabilize the region and facilitate the return of displaced Syrians.

The discussion also touched on Turkey's concerns regarding U.S. military alliances in Syria, specifically the backing of a Kurdish militia considered a terrorist organization by Ankara. Erdogan underscored the necessity of lifting CAATSA sanctions and reviving Turkey's participation in the F-35 program to strengthen defense ties with the U.S.

