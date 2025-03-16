U.S. Resets Trade Baselines for Fair Agreements

The United States is gearing up to impose tariffs on its major trading partners, signaling a shift towards renegotiating trade arrangements. This move aims at establishing a new baseline for fair trade practices.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed these plans during an interview on CBS's 'Face the Nation,' stressing the importance of fair trade.

Rubio indicated that after resetting these baselines, the U.S. could enter into bilateral talks with individual countries to forge new trade agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)