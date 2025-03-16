Left Menu

U.S. Resets Trade Baselines for Fair Agreements

The United States plans to impose tariffs on major trading partners, aiming to reset trade baselines. This will set the stage for potential bilateral agreements to foster fair trade, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio on 'Face the Nation.'

Updated: 16-03-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 20:34 IST
The United States is gearing up to impose tariffs on its major trading partners, signaling a shift towards renegotiating trade arrangements. This move aims at establishing a new baseline for fair trade practices.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed these plans during an interview on CBS's 'Face the Nation,' stressing the importance of fair trade.

Rubio indicated that after resetting these baselines, the U.S. could enter into bilateral talks with individual countries to forge new trade agreements.

