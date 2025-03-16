Left Menu

Rajasthan Minister Demands Justice for Fallen Policeman

Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena urged the state police chief to provide special assistance to the family of a policeman who died in an accident involving the Chief Minister's convoy. Meena seeks Rs 1.20 crore compensation and a job for the family, highlighting unfulfilled promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-03-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 20:47 IST
Amid rising tensions in Rajasthan's political arena, Minister Kirodi Lal Meena made a pressing visit to police chief UR Sahoo's residence. Accompanied by the family of a late policeman, Meena demanded enhanced support following last year's tragic accident involving Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's convoy.

Savita Kumari, the widow of assistant sub-inspector Surendra Singh, submitted a plea for Rs 1.20 crore in compensation and a job for one family member. Meena criticized the administration for failing to fulfill its promises of aid months after the incident that also left four officers injured and claimed the life of a taxi driver.

Meena, who has previously resigned from his cabinet position due to political discontent within the BJP, emphasized past dissatisfaction with governmental handling, even alleging phone tapping—an accusation vehemently denied by the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

