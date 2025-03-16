Rajasthan Minister Demands Justice for Fallen Policeman

Amid rising tensions in Rajasthan's political arena, Minister Kirodi Lal Meena made a pressing visit to police chief UR Sahoo's residence. Accompanied by the family of a late policeman, Meena demanded enhanced support following last year's tragic accident involving Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's convoy.

Savita Kumari, the widow of assistant sub-inspector Surendra Singh, submitted a plea for Rs 1.20 crore in compensation and a job for one family member. Meena criticized the administration for failing to fulfill its promises of aid months after the incident that also left four officers injured and claimed the life of a taxi driver.

Meena, who has previously resigned from his cabinet position due to political discontent within the BJP, emphasized past dissatisfaction with governmental handling, even alleging phone tapping—an accusation vehemently denied by the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)