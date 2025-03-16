Left Menu

Farmers' Rally: A Stand for Rights at Punjab Assembly

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha plans to march to the Punjab Assembly on March 26. This action follows their previous thwarted attempt for a 'dharna' in Chandigarh. The farmers demand state-level agricultural reforms, especially the procurement of six crops at minimum support prices, alongside other legislative changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-03-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 22:12 IST
Farmers' Rally: A Stand for Rights at Punjab Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced a protest march planned for March 26, targeting the Punjab Assembly as the venue for their demands.

After being blocked by police in an earlier attempt to hold a week-long 'dharna' in Chandigarh, farmer leaders like Darshan Pal and Binder Singh Golewala have coordinated this significant rally to coincide with the presentation of Punjab's annual budget.

SKM, comprising over 30 farmer bodies, seeks pivotal agricultural reforms and legal assurances, particularly the procurement of six crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP) by the state government, amidst broader entitlements related to farming rights and livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

