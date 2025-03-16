Left Menu

Arrest in High-Profile Attack Case: Former MLA's Assailants Nabbed

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack on former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur. The incident occurred on March 14 at his wife's government residence. The police have launched an investigation, forming a Special Investigation Team to delve deeper into the assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-03-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, three individuals were arrested for allegedly participating in the assault on former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur, police confirmed on Sunday. Thakur was attacked by four gunmen at his wife's government residence, sustaining a leg injury.

The arrest included the driver who allegedly transported the assailants to the crime scene. His vehicle has also been seized, according to Bilapsur SP Sandeep Dhawal. The attack involved firing 12 rounds, injuring Thakur, his security officer, and a supporter.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established, led by DIG Soumya Sambasivan, to handle the case. Continuous investigation is underway, utilizing CCTV footage and social media inputs, as stated by police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

