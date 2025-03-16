Amit Shah Reviews New Criminal Laws in Northeast, Emphasizes Citizen Rights

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a comprehensive review of the progress in implementing new criminal laws in the northeastern region of India. Shah emphasized that police forces should pivot from their historic focus on insurgency to ensuring citizen rights and upholding law and order.

The review, attended by key regional leaders and officials, highlighted the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) as pivotal reforms. Chief ministers of the region and officials from the Centre discussed measures to ensure swift, transparent justice devoid of political interference.

Shah praised Assam for timely charge sheet filing and called for other states to follow suit. He urged continuous evaluation of the laws' implementation, stressing importance of scientific officers and digital resources like e-Sakshya to bolster forensic capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)