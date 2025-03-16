Left Menu

Amit Shah Reviews New Criminal Laws in Northeast, Emphasizes Citizen Rights

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the progress of three new criminal laws in India's northeastern states, urging the police to focus on citizens' rights post-insurgency. Shah emphasized no political interference in critical cases and called for transparent justice, with Assam setting an example in charge sheet timeliness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-03-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 23:33 IST
Amit Shah Reviews New Criminal Laws in Northeast, Emphasizes Citizen Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a comprehensive review of the progress in implementing new criminal laws in the northeastern region of India. Shah emphasized that police forces should pivot from their historic focus on insurgency to ensuring citizen rights and upholding law and order.

The review, attended by key regional leaders and officials, highlighted the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) as pivotal reforms. Chief ministers of the region and officials from the Centre discussed measures to ensure swift, transparent justice devoid of political interference.

Shah praised Assam for timely charge sheet filing and called for other states to follow suit. He urged continuous evaluation of the laws' implementation, stressing importance of scientific officers and digital resources like e-Sakshya to bolster forensic capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025