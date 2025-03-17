Trump's Wartime Decree: Immigrant Controversy Takes Flight

In a controversial move, the Trump administration deported hundreds of immigrants to El Salvador and Honduras despite a federal judge's temporary order to suspend the flights. The deportations came under an 18th-century wartime declaration targeting Venezuelan gang members, prompting legal challenges and debates over its humanitarian impact.

US District Judge James E. Boasberg issued an order to stop the deportations, but flights were already airborne. Although he verbally instructed the planes to return, the directive was not officially documented. The White House defended its actions, citing national security concerns involving the Tren de Aragua gang.

The deportations have faced criticism for potentially violating constitutional protections. Video footage from El Salvador showed deported individuals under severe conditions, sparking further scrutiny. Legal experts argue the invoked law's historical context was meant for wartime, raising questions about its application in the current scenario.

