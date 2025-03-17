Left Menu

Trump's Wartime Decree: Immigrant Controversy Takes Flight

The Trump administration deported immigrants to El Salvador and Honduras despite a federal judge's order to halt the process. This action was taken under an 18th-century wartime declaration aimed at Venezuelan gang members. Concerns have been raised about the legality and humanitarian implications of such deportations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 10:41 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
US District Judge James E. Boasberg issued an order to stop the deportations, but flights were already airborne. Although he verbally instructed the planes to return, the directive was not officially documented. The White House defended its actions, citing national security concerns involving the Tren de Aragua gang.

The deportations have faced criticism for potentially violating constitutional protections. Video footage from El Salvador showed deported individuals under severe conditions, sparking further scrutiny. Legal experts argue the invoked law's historical context was meant for wartime, raising questions about its application in the current scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)

