Fugitive Sri Lankan Police Chief Loses Appeal Against Arrest Warrant

Sri Lanka's suspended police chief, Deshabandu Tennakoon, faced a significant setback as the Court of Appeal denied his plea to stay the arrest warrant issued against him by a local court.

The two-judge bench, led by Justice Mohamed Laffar, ordered the execution of the arrest warrant, further complicating Tennakoon's legal troubles since his suspension in July 2024.

Tennakoon, who went into hiding after a controversial incident involving a police raid gone wrong, continues to elude capture as authorities intensify their search efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)