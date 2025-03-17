Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Immigrants in Custody
Delhi Police have detained seven illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, including a minor, in east Delhi and initiated deportation. These individuals allegedly entered India through river routes and were residing in different parts of Delhi and Ghaziabad. A comprehensive investigation and deportation process is underway.
In a significant law enforcement operation, Delhi Police have detained seven illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, including a minor, as part of an ongoing drive against unauthorized entrants. This initiative aims to bolster the city's security measures and maintain legal immigration protocols.
The individuals, identified as Dilawar Khan, Beauty Begum, Rafikul, Tauhid, Md Azhar, Zakir Malik, and a 15-year-old girl, reportedly entered India illegally through river routes. They have been residing in multiple locations across Delhi and nearby Ghaziabad. Authorities are collaborating with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office to expedite their deportation process.
The crackdown commenced following a tip-off, leading to Dilawar Khan's identification and subsequent revelations about his nationality. The police, in coordination with national security leaders, have intensified efforts to combat illegal immigration following directives from a high-level meeting in February. Investigations and further legal proceedings are in motion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
