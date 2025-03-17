Tanker Mishap: Jet Fuel Spill on England's Coast

There was significant damage to one tank of jet fuel after the U.S. military-contracted tanker, Stena Immaculate, collided with the cargo ship Solong off the northeast coast of England. According to Crowley, the logistics firm managing the Stena Immaculate, the accident occurred while the tanker was anchored off Humberside.

Following the incident, fires and explosions were reported. Crowley stated that damage was contained to a single cargo tank holding Jet-A1 fuel, with additional impairment noted in a ballast tank. Of the 220,000 barrels of jet fuel onboard, 17,515 barrels were spilled, resulting from the three-day fire.

The firm praised the crew's prompt response in activating the firefighting system before evacuation. Meanwhile, Vladimir Motin, the Russian captain of the Solong, was charged with gross negligence manslaughter in connection to a crew member's death during the incident. He remains in custody awaiting a court appearance in London.

