Escalating Tensions: Lebanese-Syrian Border Clashes

Syrian and Lebanese troops exchanged fire along their shared border. Tensions have risen since Syrian rebels ousted Assad and formed a new army. Syria accused Hezbollah of involvement, but they denied it. In retaliation, Syrian forces shelled Lebanese towns, with both countries enhancing military presence at the border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 17-03-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:15 IST
  • Lebanon

Border tensions have skyrocketed between Syria and Lebanon following a series of overnight clashes. Hostilities erupted along their mountainous boundary after Islamist rebels overthrew Syria's Bashar al-Assad, a Hezbollah ally, intensifying regional instability.

On Sunday, Syria alleged that Hezbollah crossed into its territory, kidnapping and killing three members of its new army. The militant group refuted the claim, while a Lebanese source indicated Syrian troops had initially crossed into Lebanon, sparking deadly retaliation from a local tribe.

This confrontation led Syrian forces to shell Lebanese towns overnight, forcing residents of Al-Qasr to flee. In response, Lebanon handed over the soldiers' bodies and enhanced border security. Meanwhile, Syrian forces fortified their positions, dispatching troops and tanks to prevent future transgressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

