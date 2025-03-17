Escalating Tensions: Lebanese-Syrian Border Clashes

Border tensions have skyrocketed between Syria and Lebanon following a series of overnight clashes. Hostilities erupted along their mountainous boundary after Islamist rebels overthrew Syria's Bashar al-Assad, a Hezbollah ally, intensifying regional instability.

On Sunday, Syria alleged that Hezbollah crossed into its territory, kidnapping and killing three members of its new army. The militant group refuted the claim, while a Lebanese source indicated Syrian troops had initially crossed into Lebanon, sparking deadly retaliation from a local tribe.

This confrontation led Syrian forces to shell Lebanese towns overnight, forcing residents of Al-Qasr to flee. In response, Lebanon handed over the soldiers' bodies and enhanced border security. Meanwhile, Syrian forces fortified their positions, dispatching troops and tanks to prevent future transgressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)