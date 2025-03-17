Left Menu

Seoul Offers Safe Haven for North Korean POWs in Ukraine

South Korea's Foreign Minister, Cho Tae-yul, assured his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, that South Korea supports Ukraine and is willing to accept North Korean POWs captured in Ukraine if they wish to move to South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 17-03-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:26 IST
Seoul Offers Safe Haven for North Korean POWs in Ukraine
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's Foreign Minister, Cho Tae-yul, engaged in a crucial phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Monday, discussing the treatment and future of North Korean prisoners of war held in Ukraine.

Cho emphasized that South Korea stands firmly with the Ukrainian people, offering to welcome any North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine who express a desire to relocate to South Korea.

This commitment, heralded by Seoul's foreign ministry, underscores South Korea's ongoing diplomatic support for Ukraine amidst current tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025