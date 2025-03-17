Seoul Offers Safe Haven for North Korean POWs in Ukraine
South Korea's Foreign Minister, Cho Tae-yul, assured his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, that South Korea supports Ukraine and is willing to accept North Korean POWs captured in Ukraine if they wish to move to South Korea.
- South Korea
South Korea's Foreign Minister, Cho Tae-yul, engaged in a crucial phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Monday, discussing the treatment and future of North Korean prisoners of war held in Ukraine.
Cho emphasized that South Korea stands firmly with the Ukrainian people, offering to welcome any North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine who express a desire to relocate to South Korea.
This commitment, heralded by Seoul's foreign ministry, underscores South Korea's ongoing diplomatic support for Ukraine amidst current tensions.
