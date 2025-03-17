BJP Accuses Opposition of Misleading Muslims Over Waqf Act Amendment
The BJP has accused opposition parties of misleading Muslims regarding the Waqf Act amendments. They assure that properties with clear titles will remain unaffected. Amid protests by Muslim organizations, MP Tejasvi Surya emphasized transparency and management improvements. AIMIM chief Owaisi warned that support for the bill may alienate Muslim voters.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused opposition parties of sowing confusion among Muslims concerning the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act. They have assured that properties with clear titles will remain unaffected if the bill is passed by Parliament.
These accusations arose as numerous Muslim organizations, including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, staged protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Prominent MPs also showed their support for the protests.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi cautioned NDA members like TDP, JD(U), and LJP to reconsider their support for the bill, asserting that Muslims would not forgive them. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya countered by promoting the bill's potential to enhance professionalism and transparency in Waqf property management, denying claims of intended encroachment on religious lands.
