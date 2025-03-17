Left Menu

India-New Zealand Bloc: A New Dawn of Diplomatic and Defence Ties

India and New Zealand signed a comprehensive pact to enhance defence ties and boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. The nations agreed on a roadmap for defence industry collaboration, pursued a free trade agreement, and pledged to counter terrorism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed concerns over pro-Khalistani activities in New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:04 IST
India-New Zealand Bloc: A New Dawn of Diplomatic and Defence Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and New Zealand have solidified their diplomatic relationship by signing a comprehensive pact aimed at institutionalizing defence ties and enhancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. The agreement, which was inked on Monday, opens a new chapter in bilateral relations, addressing shared regional security concerns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Christopher Luxon emphasized the urgency of addressing regional security threats, notably China's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific. As part of the discussions, six agreements were signed, enhancing cooperation in multiple sectors, including education, sports, and climate change.

The two leaders also pushed for a 'balanced, ambitious, comprehensive, and mutually beneficial' free trade agreement. Through this collaboration, India and New Zealand aspire to strengthen economic integration. Modi flagged concerns about anti-India activities by pro-Khalistani elements in New Zealand, and stressed the importance of counter-terrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025