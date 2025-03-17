India-New Zealand Bloc: A New Dawn of Diplomatic and Defence Ties

India and New Zealand have solidified their diplomatic relationship by signing a comprehensive pact aimed at institutionalizing defence ties and enhancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. The agreement, which was inked on Monday, opens a new chapter in bilateral relations, addressing shared regional security concerns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Christopher Luxon emphasized the urgency of addressing regional security threats, notably China's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific. As part of the discussions, six agreements were signed, enhancing cooperation in multiple sectors, including education, sports, and climate change.

The two leaders also pushed for a 'balanced, ambitious, comprehensive, and mutually beneficial' free trade agreement. Through this collaboration, India and New Zealand aspire to strengthen economic integration. Modi flagged concerns about anti-India activities by pro-Khalistani elements in New Zealand, and stressed the importance of counter-terrorism efforts.

