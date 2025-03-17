Community Struggles to Support Refugees Amid Funding Freeze

Refugees who arrived in the United States expecting support find themselves in a precarious situation as funding freezes have left them without the resources they were promised. Many community groups are now trying to fill the gap, but the need is overwhelming.

Under the Trump administration, the $2.8-billion U.S. Refugee Admissions Program was suspended, leaving thousands of new arrivals struggling to find housing, food, and jobs. Lawsuits challenging these actions are ongoing, yet refugees continue to face immediate hardships.

Volunteers report a surge in local community support, with individual donations and faith-based organization aid, but the situation remains dire. As community organizations attempt to manage the crisis, they warn the current stopgap measures are unsustainable.

(With inputs from agencies.)