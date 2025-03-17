Left Menu

Telangana Assembly Renames University Amid Political Controversy

The Telangana Legislative Assembly passed a bill to rename Potti Sriramulu Telugu University as Suravaram Pratap Reddy Telugu University. The decision sparked protests from BJP members and debate over historical and cultural implications. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy pledged to name a hospital and proposed a new name for Charalapally's railway terminal to honor Potti Sriramulu.

Updated: 17-03-2025 19:00 IST
Amidst protests from opposition BJP members, the Telangana Legislative Assembly has enacted a bill renaming Potti Sriramulu Telugu University to Suravaram Pratap Reddy Telugu University. This decision has generated significant controversy and discussion among political circles and the public alike.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy noted that the renaming does not aim to disrespect the legendary Potti Sriramulu. The Chief Minister underlined that the renaming aligns with a broader pattern of recognizing Telangana luminaries post the state's 2014 formation.

While BJP member Dhanpal Suryanarayana criticized the move, proposing an alternate naming strategy for Osmania University, the bill saw passage. In the meantime, CM Reddy announced future name honors for Potti Sriramulu and former AP Chief Minister K Rosaiah at a new railway terminal and a nature cure hospital, respectively.

