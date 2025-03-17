Controversy Swirls Around Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill as Citizens Protest

The Bengaluru Town Hall, a concerned citizen group, has reached out to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, urging him to withhold assent to the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024, recently passed in the Legislative Assembly.

If enacted, the bill would restructure the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into up to seven city corporations and establish a Greater Bengaluru Authority for enhanced urban coordination and oversight.

Critics allege it violates the 74th Constitutional Amendment Act, reduces the autonomy of the State Election Commission, and shifts governance power disproportionately from local to state politicians.

(With inputs from agencies.)