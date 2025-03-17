Colombia's Strategic Jet Procurement: Weighing Options amidst Turbulent Times

Colombia is poised to make a pivotal decision in the coming months concerning the procurement of fighter jets from a NATO country. This strategic move, as announced by Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez, is in response to illegal armed groups exploiting peace efforts to bolster their military strength.

The South American nation aims to replace its ageing fleet of Israeli Kfir planes, over three decades old. Potential replacements include U.S.-made F-16s, Sweden's Gripen, and France's Rafale jets. While the cost and quantity remain undisclosed, the government has earmarked a $3.65 billion budget for purchasing approximately 16 aircraft, underscoring the importance of maintaining Colombia's sovereignty and defense capabilities.

Despite ongoing peace negotiations led by President Gustavo Petro, armed groups have expanded their territorial grasp, continuing activities like drug trafficking and illegal mining. Sanchez warned that diminishing U.S. military aid could hinder efforts against drug trafficking, emphasizing the potential impact on bilateral relations and Colombia's anti-narcotics initiatives.

