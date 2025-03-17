Left Menu

Colombia's Strategic Jet Procurement: Weighing Options amidst Turbulent Times

Colombia is set to decide soon on purchasing fighter jets from a NATO country, a move influenced by illegal armed groups' strength amid peace negotiations. With a $3.65 billion budget, the country is considering F-16s, Gripen, and Rafale. Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez stresses the need for national defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:28 IST
Colombia's Strategic Jet Procurement: Weighing Options amidst Turbulent Times
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Colombia is poised to make a pivotal decision in the coming months concerning the procurement of fighter jets from a NATO country. This strategic move, as announced by Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez, is in response to illegal armed groups exploiting peace efforts to bolster their military strength.

The South American nation aims to replace its ageing fleet of Israeli Kfir planes, over three decades old. Potential replacements include U.S.-made F-16s, Sweden's Gripen, and France's Rafale jets. While the cost and quantity remain undisclosed, the government has earmarked a $3.65 billion budget for purchasing approximately 16 aircraft, underscoring the importance of maintaining Colombia's sovereignty and defense capabilities.

Despite ongoing peace negotiations led by President Gustavo Petro, armed groups have expanded their territorial grasp, continuing activities like drug trafficking and illegal mining. Sanchez warned that diminishing U.S. military aid could hinder efforts against drug trafficking, emphasizing the potential impact on bilateral relations and Colombia's anti-narcotics initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025