Narcotics Bust: Underworld Associate Caught After Nine-Year Run

A high-profile arrest unfolded on Monday when Abdul Aseer, known associate of underworld operator Kali Yogish, was apprehended by city police in Mangaluru. Aseer had managed to evade law enforcement for nearly nine years before this arrest.

Authorities captured Aseer with 53 grams of MDMA, valued at Rs 5 lakh, during a meticulously planned police operation in the Nanthoor area. The operation was conducted based on reliable intelligence reports.

Aseer, hailing from the Kasaragod district, had previously been involved in a notable shootout at Rajdhani Jewellers in Puttur. Although he was granted bail, he went on the run, evading arrest until now. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal led the successful operation, which seeks to unravel the broader criminal network involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)