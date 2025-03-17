Left Menu

Narcotics Bust: Underworld Associate Caught After Nine-Year Run

Abdul Aseer, an associate of underworld figure Kali Yogish, was arrested in Mangaluru with 53 grams of MDMA. The police nabbed Aseer, with a criminal history including a shootout at Rajdhani Jewellers, while he attempted to sell drugs. Investigations aim to dismantle his network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:49 IST
Narcotics Bust: Underworld Associate Caught After Nine-Year Run
  • Country:
  • India

A high-profile arrest unfolded on Monday when Abdul Aseer, known associate of underworld operator Kali Yogish, was apprehended by city police in Mangaluru. Aseer had managed to evade law enforcement for nearly nine years before this arrest.

Authorities captured Aseer with 53 grams of MDMA, valued at Rs 5 lakh, during a meticulously planned police operation in the Nanthoor area. The operation was conducted based on reliable intelligence reports.

Aseer, hailing from the Kasaragod district, had previously been involved in a notable shootout at Rajdhani Jewellers in Puttur. Although he was granted bail, he went on the run, evading arrest until now. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal led the successful operation, which seeks to unravel the broader criminal network involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025