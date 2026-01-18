Delhi Police Crack International Drug Syndicate: Cocaine and MDMA Seized
The Delhi Police Crime Branch dismantled an international drug syndicate operated by Nigerian nationals, arresting two individuals and seizing drugs worth Rs 5 crore. The operation revealed a network using WhatsApp for communication, and further investigations are underway to trace other syndicate members and the narcotics source.
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has successfully dismantled an international drug-trafficking syndicate run by Nigerian nationals in a major breakthrough in the fight against narcotics in the city.
Two foreign nationals were apprehended, and authorities confiscated cocaine and MDMA tablets valued at approximately Rs 5 crore in a coordinated sting operation on various locations across Delhi.
Further investigations have unveiled the sophisticated operations of the syndicate, which used international WhatsApp numbers and intermediaries to circumvent law enforcement, with ongoing efforts to trace remaining members and the source of narcotics.
