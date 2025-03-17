Border Tensions: New Clashes Erupt Between Syrian and Lebanese Forces

Syrian troops and Lebanese soldiers engaged in renewed clashes along their shared border overnight, marking the latest escalation in tensions that have been simmering for months. Armed groups were also involved in the exchanges in northeastern Lebanon, as the situation along the mountainous frontier remains volatile.

The clashes come in the wake of Islamist rebels overthrowing Syria's Bashar al-Assad just three months ago, establishing their own regime. Accusations flew between the involved parties, with Syria's defense ministry accusing Hezbollah of illegal incursion, a claim the group vehemently denied.

Casualties have been reported on both sides, with the Lebanese government confirming the death of a child and injuries to six individuals. In response, both Lebanese and Syrian military forces have reportedly reinforced their positions along the contentious border to prevent further hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)