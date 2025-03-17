Left Menu

Lie Detector Signals Deception in New India Cooperative Bank Scam

The Economic Offences Wing has received a lie detector test report indicating possible deception by Hitesh Mehta, the primary suspect in the Rs 122 crore New India Cooperative Bank scam. The report was submitted after the test conducted last week, revealing discrepancies leading to Mehta's arrest.

Updated: 17-03-2025 22:03 IST
The Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police announced on Monday that they have received a lie detector test report on Hitesh Mehta, the main accused in the Rs 122 crore New India Cooperative Bank scam. The report suggests potential deception in Mehta's answers during the test, raising suspicions about his involvement.

The lie detector test, conducted by the Forensic Science Laboratory in Kalina, pointed out inconsistencies in Mehta's responses. EOW officials have cited these inconsistencies as possible indicators of deception, strengthening the case against Mehta.

Mehta, formerly the General Manager and Head of Accounts at the bank, is accused of misappropriating funds over five years. The investigation began after audits revealed cash shortages, prompting the RBI to impose restrictions and appoint an administrator. Mehta was arrested last month on charges of embezzlement.

