In Serbia, demands are escalating for an independent investigation into allegations that security forces deployed a banned sonic weapon against crowds at a recent anti-corruption protest. Despite authorities' strong denials, Serbian rights groups and opposition figures claim the device, which can temporarily incapacitate individuals, was used during the demonstration.

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, known for his authoritarian stance, dismissed the allegations as a "wicked lie" intended to undermine the nation. Vucic announced plans to invite the FBI and Russia's FSB to scrutinize the claims, asserting that history would ultimately vindicate the truth over the purported sonic weapon use.

The controversy has deepened following footage of a distressing scene as protesters, amid a solemn silence for victims of a past tragedy, scattered in panic due to a piercing noise. Opposition movements and former Serbian President Boris Tadic are calling for international measures to uncover the truth and address potential human rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)