Delhi's Civic Drama: MCD Pushes Proposals Amidst Chaos
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's recent meeting was marked by chaos as AAP and BJP councillors clashed. Despite the disruptions, key proposals for road development and budget allocations for cattle feeding were approved. Accusations flew as opposition leaders criticized AAP for stalled governance.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Monday meeting was fraught with conflict as councillors from the AAP and BJP clashed, creating a raucous environment.
Despite this chaos, Mayor Mahesh Kumar announced the approval of crucial proposals, including infrastructure upgrades and a budget for cattle feeding costs across four cow shelters. The financial plan set aside Rs 48.89 crore to cover these expenses until March 2025.
While road development projects in South Delhi, such as the repair of roads and drains following public complaints, received the green light, a proposed residential complex conversion was rejected. The session ended with accusations from both parties regarding governance failures.
