Left Menu

Jharkhand High Court Dismisses PIL Against Former Ministers

The Jharkhand High Court dismissed a PIL against former Raghubar Das government ministers, which sought an inquiry into their acquired assets. The court heard the case involving a division bench and acknowledged the Anti-Corruption Bureau's preliminary investigation. The Hemant Soren government had supported probing the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-03-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:20 IST
Jharkhand High Court Dismisses PIL Against Former Ministers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking an investigation into the assets acquired by former ministers of the Raghubar Das government. The court deliberated on allegations concerning Amar Kumar Bauri, Neeraj Yadav, Neelkanth Singh, Louis Marandi, and Randhir Singh.

A division bench, led by Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao alongside Justice Deepak Roshan, addressed the plea requesting a probe by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). This action followed the assent granted by the current Hemant Soren-led administration to investigate claims surrounding the former ministers' asset accumulation.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau had previously initiated a preliminary inquiry into the matter, registering a case and serving notices to the involved ministers as part of the ongoing investigation. The court's dismissal marks a significant development in this political and legal saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025