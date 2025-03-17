Jharkhand High Court Dismisses PIL Against Former Ministers

The Jharkhand High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking an investigation into the assets acquired by former ministers of the Raghubar Das government. The court deliberated on allegations concerning Amar Kumar Bauri, Neeraj Yadav, Neelkanth Singh, Louis Marandi, and Randhir Singh.

A division bench, led by Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao alongside Justice Deepak Roshan, addressed the plea requesting a probe by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). This action followed the assent granted by the current Hemant Soren-led administration to investigate claims surrounding the former ministers' asset accumulation.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau had previously initiated a preliminary inquiry into the matter, registering a case and serving notices to the involved ministers as part of the ongoing investigation. The court's dismissal marks a significant development in this political and legal saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)