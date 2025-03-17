Left Menu

Mystery Financial Web: Majithia's 2021 Drug Case Unravels

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia was questioned by the Punjab police SIT in a 2021 drug case, uncovering suspicious financial transactions linked to him. The investigation, expanding abroad, examines abnormal financial activity, with efforts to summon international suspects back to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-03-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:22 IST
Bikram Singh Majithia
  • India

A special investigation team from the Punjab Police interrogated Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia for over seven hours regarding a 2021 drug case on Monday. The probe has revealed suspicious financial transactions in firms connected to Majithia and his family, according to senior officers.

The questioning, which occurred in Patiala, involved investigating abnormal asset rise and financial dealings. Investigators have widened their scope to international transactions, with significant cash deposits reportedly linked to foreign companies. Three accused individuals associated with the case are currently abroad.

The interrogation aligns with a Supreme Court order following the Punjab government's plea against Majithia's bail granted in August 2022. The former minister faces allegations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, initiated by a 2018 anti-drug task force report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

