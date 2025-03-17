Trump Administration Challenges Maine's Transgender Athletics Policy

The Trump administration announced on Monday that it found Maine's educational policy in breach of federal law by permitting transgender girls to engage in school sports. This comes as part of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump last month, which bars transgender girls and women from participation in female-only sports, a move that has divided public opinion over issues of fairness versus discrimination.

The Department of Justice has been instructed to enforce a ban, allegedly meant to ensure compliance with Title IX, the federal law against sex discrimination in education settings. Maine found itself at the center of this dispute when a transgender athlete won a state championship in the girls' pole-vaulting event, prompting federal scrutiny.

Tensions heightened in February when Trump clashed with Maine's Democratic Governor Janet Mills, threatening to withdraw federal funding over the state's policies concerning transgender athletes. Mills' response was defiantly firm, vowing to uphold state law which was revised to include gender identity protections. This ongoing legal and social debate could soon escalate to court battles.

