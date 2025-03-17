Rajasthan Police Grievances Spark Urgent Government Meeting
The Rajasthan Home Department convened a meeting to address issues related to police personnel's promotion, salary, and leave. The meeting followed police officers' decision to skip the Police Holi event in protest. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma ordered a permanent solution to long-standing issues pending for five to six years.
The Rajasthan Home Department held a crucial meeting on Monday to tackle police personnel's concerns, specifically focusing on promotion, salary, and leave matters.
This meeting was triggered by the recent incident where officers skipped the Police Holi celebration on March 15 to protest against unresolved issues.
In response, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma took decisive action, urging officials to address these grievances and seek a permanent solution swiftly, especially as some demands have been awaiting resolution for over half a decade.
