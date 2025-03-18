Left Menu

Rhode Island Doctor Deported Amid Controversy Over Hezbollah Links

Dr. Rasha Alawieh, a Rhode Island doctor, was deported to Lebanon after U.S. authorities found 'sympathetic photos and videos' tied to Hezbollah on her phone. The deportation stirred legal actions and controversy, highlighting the Trump administration's strict immigration policies. Her legal team vows to continue fighting for her return.

The deportation of Rhode Island doctor Rasha Alawieh to Lebanon has sparked controversy after U.S. Customs and Border Protection discovered content on her phone linked to Hezbollah. The Justice Department claims Alawieh's re-entry was denied based on her phone's findings and statements she made at the airport.

Her case gained attention amid the Trump administration's aggressive immigration policies. Despite an order from a federal judge barring her deportation, Alawieh was reportedly flown out of the U.S. within hours, prompting legal action and further debate on immigration enforcement.

Alawieh's legal team argues her expulsion violated the judge's orders and promises to fight for her return to the United States. They maintain her intentions were not political but religious, challenging the immigration and legal systems' stance.

