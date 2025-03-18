Trump's Revelation: Unveiling Kennedy Assassination Files

President Donald Trump has declared that his administration will release around 80,000 pages of classified files related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. This disclosure is set to occur on Tuesday and has generated significant public anticipation.

During a visit to The Kennedy Center in Washington, Trump expressed the significance of the release, stating, "People have been waiting for decades for this. It's going to be very interesting." This move aligns with an executive order Trump signed earlier this year.

Furthermore, Trump's administration is preparing to unveil records pertaining to the assassinations of prominent figures like Martin Luther King Jr. and Senator Robert Kennedy, enhancing public insight into these historical events.

(With inputs from agencies.)